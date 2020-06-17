BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have released new information in regards to coronavirus cases in the Bay State.
The Mass. Department of Public Health said that as of Wednesday, June 17, there were 106,151 cases in the Bay State, which is 266 new cases since Tuesday.
As of June 1, the DPH began reporting both confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and deaths, a change in accordance with guidance from the CDC to include probable cases in data collection and reporting efforts, the state said.
Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test, the state said. They have either had a positive antibody test and either had symptoms or were exposed to a positive case, or did not have an antibody test but had symptoms and were know to be exposed to a positive case.
There have been 101,654 positive confirmed cases, and 4,497 probable cases. Of the new cases today, 180 were confirmed positive and 86 were probable.
Probable cases also included people whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death, but were not tested.
State officials noted that 727,549 people have been tested by molecular tests, 59,940 people have been tested by antibody tests. As of June 17, there were 8,313 new patients tested by molecular test, and 1,145 by antibody test with a total of 941,751 molecular tests administered.
Of those total cases, 7,734 deaths are now being attributed to COVID-19. That's 69 more deaths than reported on Tuesday. Of those, 60 were confirmed positive and 9 were probable.
The number of deaths includes probable deaths since March 1.
The county-by-county breakdown of cases is as follows:
- Barnstable Co. - 1,497
- Berkshire Co. - 582
- Bristol Co. - 7,956
- Dukes Co. - 44
- Essex Co. - 15,703
- Franklin Co. - 354
- Hampden Co. - 6,518
- Hampshire Co. - 936
- Middlesex Co. – 23,346
- Nantucket - 13
- Norfolk Co. – 8,908
- Plymouth Co. - 8,522
- Suffolk Co. - 19,434
- Worcester Co. - 12,032
- Unknown - 306
By age group, Mass. DPH reported the following:
- 19 or younger : 5,541 people
- 20-29 : 14,467 people
- 30-39 : 15,919 people
- 40-49 : 15,182 people
- 50-59 : 16,914 people
- 60-69 : 13,767 people
- 70-79 : 9,276 people
- 80 and over: 14,809 people
For a further breakdown of the figures, CLICK HERE.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(1) comment
[censored] WHY do we not see the 84+ THOUSAND who have RECOVERED??
Give GREAT NEWS once and a while! Even the Herald tosses a positive once and a while! Your subscribers NEED HOPE[alien][alien]
