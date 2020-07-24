BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have released new information in regards to coronavirus cases in the Bay State.
The Mass. Department of Public Health said that as of Friday, July 24, there were 107,897 confirmed cases in the Bay State, which is 214 new cases since Thursday.
The state reported June 30 that due to ongoing data cleaning which identifies and removes duplicate reports, the number of both confirmed and probable deaths has decreased as of today's report.
As of June 1, the DPH began reporting both confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and deaths, a change in accordance with guidance from the CDC to include probable cases in data collection and reporting efforts, the state said.
Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test, the state said. They have either had a positive antibody test and either had symptoms or were exposed to a positive case, or did not have an antibody test but had symptoms and were know to be exposed to a positive case.
As of July 6, information on probable cases in the state are represented on page 21 of the daily report.
There have been 107,897 positive confirmed cases and 7,088 probable cases. Of the new cases today, 214 were confirmed positive and 124 were probable.
Probable cases also included people whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death, but were not tested.
State officials noted that 1,079,288 people have been tested by molecular tests and 89,569 people have been tested by antibody tests.
As of July 24, there were 13,104 new patients tested by molecular test, with a total of 1,410,099 molecular tests administered.
Of those total cases, 8,279 deaths are now being attributed to COVID-19. There is currently 14 confirmed and 0 probable deaths. The number of deaths includes probable deaths since March 1.
The county-by-county breakdown of cases is as follows:
- Barnstable Co. - 1,680
- Berkshire Co. - 636
- Bristol Co. - 8,816
- Dukes Co. - 64
- Essex Co. - 16,883
- Franklin Co. - 391
- Hampden Co. - 7,228
- Hampshire Co. - 1,076
- Middlesex Co. – 25,190
- Nantucket - 30
- Norfolk Co. – 9,895
- Plymouth Co. - 8,940
- Suffolk Co. - 20,793
- Worcester Co. - 13,019
- Unknown - 328
By age group, Mass. DPH reported the following:
- 19 or younger : 6,630 people
- 20-29 : 16,621 people
- 30-39 : 17,402 people
- 40-49 : 16,335 people
- 50-59 : 18,108 people
- 60-69 : 14,642 people
- 70-79 : 9,700 people
- 80 and over: 15,291 people
(1) comment
[censored] WHY do we not see the 84+ THOUSAND who have RECOVERED??
Give GREAT NEWS once and a while! Even the Herald tosses a positive once and a while! Your subscribers NEED HOPE[alien][alien]
