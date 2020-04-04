WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- More coronavirus cases have been reported in Westfield.
Officials reported Saturday that there have been 108 confirmed cases in the city.
Western Mass News will continue to follow the latest coronavirus developments and will have more on-air and online as it becomes available.
