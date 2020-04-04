BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have released new information in regards to coronavirus cases in the Bay State.
The Mass. Department of Public Health said that as of Saturday, April 4 there were 11,736 confirmed cases in the Bay State.
State officials noted that nearly 68,800 people have been tested.
Of those total cases, 216 deaths are now being attributed to COVID-19. That's 24 more deaths than reported on Friday.
The county-by-county breakdown of cases is as follows:
- Barnstable Co. - 330
- Berkshire Co. - 253
- Bristol Co. - 601
- Dukes Co. - 7
- Essex Co. - 1,400
- Franklin Co. - 95
- Hampden Co. - 733
- Hampshire Co. - 125
- Middlesex Co. – 2,468
- Nantucket - 9
- Norfolk Co. – 1,199
- Plymouth Co. - 898
- Suffolk Co. - 2,429
- Worcester Co. - 915
- Unknown - 274
Mass. DPH noted that 1,068 people needed hospitalization, 3,378 did not need to be hospitalized, and 7,290 people are still under investigation.
By age group, Mass. DPH reported the following:
- 19 or younger : 275 people
- 20-29 : 1,716 people
- 30-39 : 1,964 people
- 40-49 : 1,941 people
- 50-59 : 2,312 people
- 60-69 : 1,620 people
- 70 or older : 1,907 people
- Unknown : 1 people
For a further breakdown of the figures, CLICK HERE.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
