HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Eleven veteran soldiers died at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, five of which tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Executive Office of Health and Human Services.
Superintendent Bennett Walsh has been placed on paid administrative leave following the veterans’ deaths.
The office said there are five more pending test results and one unknown.
Eleven more veterans who tested positive are now recovering, and 25 are awaiting results. Five staffers have tested positive.
Now residents at the Soldiers’ Home are isolated and the employees have been advised to quarantine.
Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse provided a statement Monday night.
“Today is a painful reminder that while many people will experience mild symptoms or no symptoms at all, there are those among us who are at much higher risk, and we must be vigilant in our care for ourselves to ensure the safety of all. I call on all Holyokers to consider your actions, to be sure to follow social distancing to the best of your abilities,” Morse said.
State officials said moving forward, Chief Executive Officer of Western Massachusetts Hospital Val Liptak will take over the administration of the Holyoke Soldiers' Home.
State officials added that additional cleaning measures are under way at the Soldiers’ Home on top of the CDC guidelines already in place.
