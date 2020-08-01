BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have released new information in regards to coronavirus cases in the Bay State.
The Mass. Department of Public Health said that as of Saturday, August 1, there were 110,077 confirmed cases in the Bay State, which is 290 new cases since Friday.
Officials did confirm that the total number of confirmed cases released on July 29, are the result of, "A technical reporting error by a hospital group caused a delay in its laboratory test results being reported to DPH. These newly reported test results have been included in today’s dashboard report and are reflected in today’s case totals. However, these positive test results have been assigned retrospectively to the appropriate date of test."
The state reported June 30 that due to ongoing data cleaning which identifies and removes duplicate reports, the number of both confirmed and probable deaths has decreased as of today's report.
As of June 1, the DPH began reporting both confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and deaths, a change in accordance with guidance from the CDC to include probable cases in data collection and reporting efforts, the state said.
Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test, the state said. They have either had a positive antibody test and either had symptoms or were exposed to a positive case, or did not have an antibody test but had symptoms and were know to be exposed to a positive case.
As of July 6, information on probable cases in the state are represented on page 21 of the daily report.
There have been 110,077 positive confirmed cases and 7,963 probable cases. Of the new cases today, 290 were confirmed positive and 138 were probable.
Probable cases also included people whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death, but were not tested.
State officials noted that 1,193,200 people have been tested by molecular tests and 96,964 people have been tested by antibody tests.
As of August 1, there were 12,595 new patients tested by molecular test, with a total of 1,553,550 molecular tests administered.
Of those total cases, 8,406 deaths are now being attributed to COVID-19. There is currently 17 confirmed and 0 probable death. The number of deaths includes probable deaths since March 1.
The county-by-county breakdown of cases is as follows:
- Barnstable Co. - 1,755
- Berkshire Co. - 654
- Bristol Co. - 9,088
- Dukes Co. - 65
- Essex Co. - 17,305
- Franklin Co. - 404
- Hampden Co. - 7,433
- Hampshire Co. - 1,132
- Middlesex Co. – 25,801
- Nantucket - 33
- Norfolk Co. – 10,305
- Plymouth Co. - 9,107
- Suffolk Co. - 21,279
- Worcester Co. - 13,376
- Unknown - 303
By age group, Mass. DPH reported the following:
- 19 or younger : 7,096 people
- 20-29 : 17,314 people
- 30-39 : 17,956 people
- 40-49 : 16,701 people
- 50-59 : 18,557 people
- 60-69 : 14,919 people
- 70-79 : 9,841 people
- 80 and over: 15,393 people
(1) comment
[censored] WHY do we not see the 84+ THOUSAND who have RECOVERED??
Give GREAT NEWS once and a while! Even the Herald tosses a positive once and a while! Your subscribers NEED HOPE[alien][alien]
