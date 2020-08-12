BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have released new information in regards to coronavirus cases in the Bay State.
The Mass. Department of Public Health said that as of Wednesday, Aug. 12, there were 113,198 confirmed cases in the Bay State, which is 229 new cases since Tuesday.
The state reported June 30 that due to ongoing data cleaning which identifies and removes duplicate reports, the number of both confirmed and probable deaths has decreased as of today's report.
As of June 1, the DPH began reporting both confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and deaths, a change in accordance with guidance from the CDC to include probable cases in data collection and reporting efforts, the state said.
Probable cases are individuals who have not been tested by the standard viral (molecular) test, the state said. They have either had a positive antibody test and either had symptoms or were exposed to a positive case, or did not have an antibody test but had symptoms and were know to be exposed to a positive case.
As of July 6, information on probable cases in the state are represented on page 21 of the daily report.
There have been 113,198 positive confirmed cases. Of the new cases today, 229 were confirmed positive.
Probable cases also included people whose death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause of death, but were not tested.
State officials noted that 1,353,299 people have been tested by molecular tests.
As of Aug. 12, there were 15,693 new patients tested by molecular test, with a total of 1,781,548 molecular tests administered.
Of those total cases, 8,547 deaths are now being attributed to COVID-19. Today, there are 18 confirmed new deaths. The number of deaths includes probable deaths since March 1.
For a further breakdown of the figures, CLICK HERE.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(1) comment
[censored] WHY do we not see the 84+ THOUSAND who have RECOVERED??
Give GREAT NEWS once and a while! Even the Herald tosses a positive once and a while! Your subscribers NEED HOPE[alien][alien]
