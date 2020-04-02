Flags have been ordered to half-staff in memory of the 15 veterans who have died at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The death toll at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home continues to climb, and we are learning that more of the veterans have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the latest numbers from the state, 18 veterans have died, with 12 testing positive for COVID-19.

Three results are pending, two were negative, and one is unknown.

State health officials announced today a renewed focus on senior facilities to curb clusters of the virus like this one.

Old Glory flew low over the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. Across the state, the flag is half-staff to memorialize the rising death toll of veterans at the facility in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak.

“The numbers of infected residents and deaths will, unfortunately, continue to increase over the next coming days,” said Mass. Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders.

At a press conference Thursday afternoon, Sudders announced the numbers of residents and staff currently battling the coronavirus

“Twenty-three veteran residents have tested positive to date, and seven staff have tested positive,” Sudders added.

Sudders said all the residents have been tested and staff are now being screened as they arrive for work at the home.

“Staff are screened now multiple times a day and are asked to leave work if they have elevated temperatures,” Sudders explained.

The Massachusetts National Guard is doing onsite testing at 14 facilities in the state.

In the coming days, they are focusing on facilities with known clusters of the virus.

According to the state, of the 700 long term care facilities in Massachusetts. there are COVID-19 clusters in 78 them.

The superintendent of the home, Bennett Walsh, who was placed on paid administrative leave, has released a statement on the deaths.

He said in part: "At no time did I, or anyone on my staff, hide, conceal or mislead anyone regarding the tragic impact of the virus and it would be outrageous for anyone to even think of doing such a thing.

Baker announced yesterday that an independent investigation into what happened at the Soldiers’ Home has been ordered to begin immediately.

