BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have released new information in regards to coronavirus cases in the Bay State.
The Mass. Department of Public Health said that as of Monday, August 16, there were 689,014 confirmed cases in the Bay State. That marks an increase of 2,996 new cases since Friday.
There are 402 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
Of those total cases, 17,778 deaths are now being attributed to COVID-19. That's an increase of 6 newly reported confirmed deaths since Friday.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(6) comments
Biden says 350 million have Vaxed he also said you can not get infected if vaxed
people you have to listen to our mentally unstable President
Any reports on the people in Mass that have gotten the "jab" then died from complications?
Oh dear. Lock everyone down, now and forever. Death by starvation, or boredom is the only way to save humanity. BTW, people outside the United States are just enjoying life.
[censored] WHY do we not see the 84+ THOUSAND who have RECOVERED??
Give GREAT NEWS once and a while! Even the Herald tosses a positive once and a while! Your subscribers NEED HOPE[alien][alien]
Cause that won't scare the people, you don't hear the media reporting that there is an over 99% survivability rate, you don't hear the media report that deaths from the common flu has dropped over 96% from years past and you won't hear them report that deaths in the U.S is basically on par with the past 10 years. All CDC numbers.
YES. Go maskless - and NO vaccines ... ever.
