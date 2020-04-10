LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- The Leavitt Family Jewish Home and the Sosin Center for Rehabilitation (JNH), which are run by JGS Lifecare, announced Friday positive cases of COVID-19.
There have been 21 JGS Lifecare residents who died with COVID-19.
Of the more than 180 tests conducted:
- 93 residents in the house at JNH tested positive to date.
- 84 staff members were tested with 43 positive results.
“When we learned of our first few positive cases of COVID-19 among our residents at JNH two weeks ago, we worked under the guidance of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and other local health authorities to take aggressive steps to prevent the spread of the virus,” a letter read signed by President Adam Berman and CEO Barry Berman of JGS Lifecare.
JGS Lifecare created an isolation unit and assigned a separate team to care for the residents.
Monitoring of residents and staff has increased to several times a day for signs of symptoms, the letter said.
Staff members with symptoms were asked to remain at home and self-quarantine.
Families of residents were notified, the letter said.
“However, our early efforts to stop the spread were blinded by both limited access to testing and overly restrictive criteria to test,” the letter said.
JGS Lifecare contracted with a private lab to begin the process of wide-scale testing of residents at JNH, according to the letter.
Most residents are in stable condition, many are asymptomatic and some are showing signs of recovery, according to the letter.
All residents at JNH are now quarantined in their rooms, regardless of test status, and a universal mask and gown protocol for all staff in the building has been implemented.
There are zero confirmed or suspected cases at Ruth’s House, a JGS Lifecare assisted living facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.