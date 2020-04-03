HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have released new data in regards to a COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home.
Mass. Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders said Friday that 21 veteran residents had died, and 15 of those people tested positive for COVID-19.
With regards to the other deceased residents:
- 3 results are pending
- 2 came back negative
- 1 unknown
Sudders added that 59 residents have tested positive for coronavirus, while 160 residents have tested negative.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
