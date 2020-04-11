BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have released new information in regards to coronavirus cases in the Bay State.
The Mass. Department of Public Health said that as of Saturday, April 11, there were 22,860 confirmed cases in the Bay State, which is 1,886 new cases since Friday.
State officials noted that over 108,000 people have been tested.
Of those total cases, 686 deaths are now being attributed to COVID-19. That's 87 more deaths than reported on Friday.
The county-by-county breakdown of cases is as follows:
- Barnstable Co. - 480
- Berkshire Co. - 336
- Bristol Co. - 1,191
- Dukes Co. - 12
- Essex Co. - 2,896
- Franklin Co. - 138
- Hampden Co. - 1,545
- Hampshire Co. - 204
- Middlesex Co. – 4,872
- Nantucket - 9
- Norfolk Co. – 2,395
- Plymouth Co. - 1,809
- Suffolk Co. - 4,926
- Worcester Co. - 1,822
- Unknown - 225
Mass. DPH noted that 2,120 people needed hospitalization, 6,053 people did not need to be hospitalized, and 14,687 people are still under investigation.
By age group, Mass. DPH reported the following:
- 19 or younger : 500 people
- 20-29 : 2,834 people
- 30-39 : 3,459 people
- 40-49 : 3,500 people
- 50-59 : 4,279 people
- 60-69 : 3,224 people
- 70-79 : 2,169 people
- 80 and over: 2,883 people
- Unknown: 12 people
For a further breakdown of the figures, CLICK HERE.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.