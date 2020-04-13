BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have released new information in regards to coronavirus cases in the Bay State.
The Mass. Department of Public Health said that as of Monday, April 13, there were 26,867 confirmed cases in the Bay State, which is 1,392 new cases since Saturday.
State officials noted that more than 122,049 people have been tested.
Of those total cases, 844 deaths are now being attributed to COVID-19. That's 88 more deaths than reported on Sunday.
The county-by-county breakdown of cases is as follows:
- Barnstable Co. - 502
- Berkshire Co. - 355
- Bristol Co. - 1,394
- Dukes Co. - 12
- Essex Co. - 3,413
- Franklin Co. - 148
- Hampden Co. - 1,694
- Hampshire Co. - 224
- Middlesex Co. – 5,983
- Nantucket - 9
- Norfolk Co. – 2,838
- Plymouth Co. - 2,141
- Suffolk Co. - 5,579
- Worcester Co. - 2,128
- Unknown - 447
Mass. DPH noted that 2,340 people needed hospitalization, 6,678 people did not need to be hospitalized, and 17,849 people are still under investigation.
By age group, Mass. DPH reported the following:
- 19 or younger : 593 people
- 20-29 : 3,262 people
- 30-39 : 3,993 people
- 40-49 : 4,002 people
- 50-59 : 4,896 people
- 60-69 : 3,778 people
- 70-79 : 2,580 people
- 80 and over: 8,558 people
- Unknown: 205 people
