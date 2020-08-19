BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have released new information in regards to coronavirus cases in the Bay State.
The Mass. Department of Public Health said that as of Wednesday, August 19, there were 115,048 confirmed cases in the Bay State, which is 262 new cases since Tuesday.
The state reported June 30 that due to ongoing data cleaning which identifies and removes duplicate reports, the number of both confirmed and probable deaths has decreased as of today's report.
State officials noted that 1,487,273 people have been tested by molecular tests.
As of Aug. 19, there were 19,508 new patients tested by molecular test, with a total of 1,974,918 molecular tests administered.
Of those total cases, 8,645 deaths are now being attributed to COVID-19. Today, there are 28 confirmed new deaths.
For a further breakdown of the figures, CLICK HERE.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(1) comment
[censored] WHY do we not see the 84+ THOUSAND who have RECOVERED??
Give GREAT NEWS once and a while! Even the Herald tosses a positive once and a while! Your subscribers NEED HOPE[alien][alien]
