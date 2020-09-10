BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have released new information in regards to coronavirus cases in the Bay State.
The Mass. Department of Public Health said that as of Thursday, Sept. 10, there were 121,759 confirmed cases in the Bay State. That marks an increase of 363 cases since Wednesday.
State officials noted that 1,906,212 people have been tested by molecular tests.
There were also 17,889 new people tested by molecular test since reported Wednesday, with a total of 2,852,550 molecular tests administered.
Of those total cases, 8,957 deaths are now being attributed to COVID-19. That's an increase of 20 newly reported confirmed deaths since Wednesday.
For a further breakdown of the figures, CLICK HERE.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
[censored] WHY do we not see the 84+ THOUSAND who have RECOVERED??
Give GREAT NEWS once and a while! Even the Herald tosses a positive once and a while! Your subscribers NEED HOPE[alien][alien]
