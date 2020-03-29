BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have released new information in regards to coronavirus cases in the Bay State.
The Mass. Department of Public Health said that as of Sunday, there were 4,955 confirmed cases in the Bay State.
State officials noted that more than 39,000 people have been tested.
Of those total cases, 48 deaths are now being attributed to COVID-19.
Those 4 new reported deaths include:
- Male, 80s, Essex County, unknown preexisting conditions, hospitalized
- Female, 90s, Middlesex County, preexisting conditions, hospitalized
- Female, 70s, Norfolk County, unknown preexisting conditions, hospitalized
- Female, 80s, Berkshire County, preexisting conditions, not hospitalized
The county-by-county breakdown of cases is as follows:
- Barnstable Co. - 148
- Berkshire Co. - 151
- Bristol Co. - 208
- Dukes & Nantucket Co. - 8
- Essex Co. - 570
- Franklin Co. - 41
- Hampden Co. - 201
- Hampshire Co. - 37
- Middlesex Co. - 981
- Norfolk Co. - 548
- Plymouth Co. - 325
- Suffolk Co. - 940
- Worcester Co. - 337
- Unknown - 460
Mass. DPH noted that 399 people needed hospitalization, 1,405 did not need to be hospitalized, and 3,151 people are still under investigation.
By age group, Mass. DPH reported the following Saturday:
- 19 or younger : 101 people
- 20-29 : 842 people
- 30-39 : 866 people
- 40-49 : 810 people
- 50-59 : 953 people
- 60-69 : 686 people
- 70 or older : 690 people
- Unknown : 7 people
