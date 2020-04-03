SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- There are 43 positive cases of COVID-19 at Chapin Center Nursing Home, according to an announcement made by Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris.
Out of those cases, 11 have been hospitalized and one died, according to the announcement.
The city of Springfield and the state Department of Public Health are closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation at the Kendall Street nursing home after Caulton-Harris made Sarno aware of a cluster of positive cases.
The nursing home facility is working closely with the City’s Health and Human Services Department and DPH in monitoring the cluster of positive cases.
The nursing home facility is taking appropriate measures to respond to this outbreak by following all state DPH and the CDC protocols through a deep cleaning of the facility and having staff wear appropriate personal protective equipment, according to the announcement.
“First off, my deepest of condolences goes out to the family of the departed. My thoughts and prayers go out to all of the individuals and their families that are affected by this ongoing public health emergency situation. These are challenging times and the next week or so will continue to test our resolve, but we will get through this together,” Sarno said in the announcement.
The announcement also reported that there are 24 new cases of residents who tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing Springfield’s total positive cases up to 176.
Four Springfield residents have died from the virus, according to the announcement.
Officials are encouraging residents to take all public health advisories seriously.
