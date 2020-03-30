SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Springfield continues to engage in social distancing practices.
City Hall opened its doors to the media for a short period of time Monday morning as officials provided an update on coronavirus.
Springfield is up to 45 cases of COVID-19.
While city officials said that’s comparatively low, they had warnings and sharp words of rebuke for those not following social distancing.
Springfield Director of Health and Human Services Caulton-Harris said she expects the number of cases in the city to grow.
“It's important that we recognize that I believe, in Massachusetts, that we are at the tip of the iceberg. I believe we're going to see over the next week to 14 days, if not longer, these continue to rise,” Caulton-Harris added.
The police department is now down 23 officers. Four have tested positive, but others are quarantining and awaiting their results.
The fire department had four firefighters quarantining.
Because an increase in cases is expected, Caulton-Harris joined Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno in asking people to maintain social distancing.
They said the distance is especially critical regarding friends and family from more heavily-affected states.
“The public and the city of Springfield have been making us aware of the number of license plates that they are seeing from everywhere, but particularly from New York,” Caulton-Harris explained.
Sarno added, “We are noticing an uptick in New York individuals…It’s for your good, our good, everybody’s good that they should be cognizant of that.”
Though it was announced last week that basketball hoops would be taken down in city parks to discourage close contact, after parks and recreation announced 60 golfers were spotted over the weekend on a public course, Sarno had more discouraging to do.
“Golfers...adhere to what Director Sullivan said. Basketball players didn’t want to adhere to it, those hoops came down. Tennis players still want to play, those courts are shut. Golfers still want to go out on the golf course. What is wrong with you people? I will blockade those golf courses,” Sarno said.
For those with family coming from New York and other states, remember, they must quarantine for two weeks upon entry into Massachusetts, per orders of the governor.
Sarno also noted today that the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department is helping to clean PEE for reuse. He is asking anyone and everyone with N95 masks to donate them
