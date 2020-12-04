BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have released new information in regards to coronavirus cases in the Bay State.
The Mass. Department of Public Health said that as of Friday, December 4, there were 237,456 confirmed cases in the Bay State. That marks an increase of 5,192 cases since Thursday.
There were also 96,701 new people tested by molecular test reported since Thursday, with a total of 8,774,697 molecular tests administered.
Of those total cases, 10,674 deaths are now being attributed to COVID-19. That's an increase of 37 newly reported confirmed deaths since Thursday.
The state on Thursday also released its weekly report on community day and the incidence map.
For a further breakdown of the figures, CLICK HERE.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(1) comment
[censored] WHY do we not see the 84+ THOUSAND who have RECOVERED??
Give GREAT NEWS once and a while! Even the Herald tosses a positive once and a while! Your subscribers NEED HOPE[alien][alien]
