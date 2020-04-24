BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have released new information in regards to coronavirus cases in the Bay State.
The Mass. Department of Public Health said that as of Friday, April 24, there were 50,969 confirmed cases in the Bay State, which is 4,946 new cases since Thursday.
State officials noted that 215,213 people have been tested.
Of those total cases, 2,556 deaths are now being attributed to COVID-19. That's 196 more deaths than reported on Thursday.
The county-by-county breakdown of cases is as follows:
- Barnstable Co. - 747
- Berkshire Co. - 425
- Bristol Co. - 2,697
- Dukes Co. - 15
- Essex Co. - 6,841
- Franklin Co. - 217
- Hampden Co. - 3,060
- Hampshire Co. - 396
- Middlesex Co. – 11,681
- Nantucket - 9
- Norfolk Co. – 4,979
- Plymouth Co. - 4,160
- Suffolk Co. - 10,724
- Worcester Co. - 4,227
- Unknown - 791
By age group, Mass. DPH reported the following:
- 19 or younger : 1,394 people
- 20-29 : 6,030 people
- 30-39 : 7,357 people
- 40-49 : 7,442 people
- 50-59 : 8,729 people
- 60-69 : 7,034 people
- 70-79 : 4,933 people
- 80 and over: 7,738 people
