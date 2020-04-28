BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have released new information in regards to coronavirus cases in the Bay State.
The Mass. Department of Public Health said that as of Tuesday, April 28, there were 58,302 confirmed cases in the Bay State, which is 1,840 new cases since Monday.
State officials noted that 254,500 people have been tested.
Of those total cases, 3,153 deaths are now being attributed to COVID-19. That's 150 more deaths than reported on Sunday.
The county-by-county breakdown of cases is as follows:
- Barnstable Co. - 820
- Berkshire Co. - 430
- Bristol Co. - 3,270
- Dukes Co. - 15
- Essex Co. - 7,972
- Franklin Co. - 237
- Hampden Co. - 3,381
- Hampshire Co. - 509
- Middlesex Co. – 13,417
- Nantucket - 11
- Norfolk Co. – 5,567
- Plymouth Co. - 4,744
- Suffolk Co. - 12,140
- Worcester Co. - 4,999
- Unknown - 625
By age group, Mass. DPH reported the following:
- 19 or younger : 1,711 people
- 20-29 : 7,023 people
- 30-39 : 8,449 people
- 40-49 : 8,452 people
- 50-59 : 9,775 people
- 60-69 : 7,963 people
- 70-79 : 5,682 people
- 80 and over: 8,961 people
For a further breakdown of the figures, CLICK HERE.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
