SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- $600 stimulus checks are already appearing in millions of American bank accounts this first day of 2021, and the rest expected to come next week.
The second round of stimulus checks are having a quick turnaround compared to the first round during the coronavirus pandemic, and this is all happening as Congress continues to debate passing a bill for $2,000 checks.
"It's pending. It's coming on the 4th it says. It's in my account," said Chicopee resident Chris Marie Martin.
That’s the news millions of Americans have been waiting for, confirmation that $600 from the IRS has arrived. But there are still some that are waiting on the first round of checks for this pandemic.
“Hopefully soon. Even though I'm still waiting for the first one because there was a problem with that one," said Springfield resident Price Ray.
President Donald Trump has publicly said $600 is not enough, and he’s calling on Congress to pass a $2,000 stimulus bill. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell linked repealing Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act to the $2,000 stimulus checks.
"Its politics over need. What he did by combining some unrelated things into the $2,000 stimulus checks, he made it impossible to pass," explained Western New England University economics professor Karl Petrick.
But one Chicopee resident said any extra cash is better than nothing.
"The $2,000 would have been nice," Martin noted. "But anything we can get is fine."
If Congress wants to pass the $2,000 stimulus bill, they have until Sunday at noon. That’s when things reset as the 117th Congress will take over.
