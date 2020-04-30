BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have released new information in regards to coronavirus cases in the Bay State.
The Mass. Department of Public Health said that as of Thursday, April 30, there were 62,205 confirmed cases in the Bay State, which is 1,940 new cases since Wednesday.
State officials noted that 275,647 people have been tested.
Of those total cases, 3,562 deaths are now being attributed to COVID-19. That's 157 more deaths than reported on Wednesday.
The county-by-county breakdown of cases is as follows:
- Barnstable Co. - 860
- Berkshire Co. - 442
- Bristol Co. - 3,580
- Dukes Co. - 17
- Essex Co. - 8,673
- Franklin Co. - 257
- Hampden Co. - 3,777
- Hampshire Co. - 546
- Middlesex Co. – 14,208
- Nantucket - 11
- Norfolk Co. – 5,896
- Plymouth Co. - 5,083
- Suffolk Co. - 12,890
- Worcester Co. - 5,550
- Unknown - 415
By age group, Mass. DPH reported the following:
- 19 or younger : 1,904 people
- 20-29 : 7,588 people
- 30-39 : 9,099 people
- 40-49 : 9,010 people
- 50-59 : 10,426 people
- 60-69 : 8,482 people
- 70-79 : 5,994 people
- 80 and over: 9,418 people
