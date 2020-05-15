BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have released new information in regards to coronavirus cases in the Bay State.
The Mass. Department of Public Health said that as of Friday, May 15, there were 83,421 confirmed cases in the Bay State, which is 1,239 new cases since Thursday.
State officials noted that 435,679 people have been tested.
Of those total cases, 5,592 deaths are now being attributed to COVID-19. That's 110 more deaths than reported on Thursday.
The county-by-county breakdown of cases is as follows:
- Barnstable Co. - 1,137
- Berkshire Co. - 491
- Bristol Co. - 5,590
- Dukes Co. - 24
- Essex Co. - 12,131
- Franklin Co. - 304
- Hampden Co. - 5,038
- Hampshire Co. - 738
- Middlesex Co. – 18,683
- Nantucket - 12
- Norfolk Co. – 7,331
- Plymouth Co. - 6,875
- Suffolk Co. - 15,996
- Worcester Co. - 8,786
- Unknown - 285
By age group, Mass. DPH reported the following:
- 19 or younger : 3,195 people
- 20-29 : 10,672 people
- 30-39 : 12,339 people
- 40-49 : 12,006 people
- 50-59 : 13,469 people
- 60-69 : 11,096 people
- 70-79 : 7,847 people
- 80 and over: 12,570 people
For a further breakdown of the figures, CLICK HERE.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
