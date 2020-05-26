BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have released new information in regards to coronavirus cases in the Bay State.
The Mass. Department of Public Health said that as of Tuesday, May 26, there were 93,693 confirmed cases in the Bay State, which is 422 new cases since Monday.
State officials noted that 545,481 people have been tested.
Of those total cases, 6,473 deaths are now being attributed to COVID-19. That's 57 more deaths than reported on Monday.
The county-by-county breakdown of cases is as follows:
- Barnstable Co. - 1,280
- Berkshire Co. - 537
- Bristol Co. - 6,733
- Dukes Co. - 26
- Essex Co. - 13,670
- Franklin Co. - 315
- Hampden Co. - 5,796
- Hampshire Co. - 840
- Middlesex Co. – 20,601
- Nantucket - 13
- Norfolk Co. – 7,863
- Plymouth Co. - 7,632
- Suffolk Co. - 17,533
- Worcester Co. - 10,557
- Unknown - 297
By age group, Mass. DPH reported the following:
- 19 or younger : 4,330 people
- 20-29 : 12,293 people
- 30-39 : 13,965 people
- 40-49 : 13,434 people
- 50-59 : 14,956 people
- 60-69 : 12,236 people
- 70-79 : 8,511 people
- 80 and over: 13,718 people
