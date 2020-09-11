BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials have made updates to the Massachusetts travel order.
Mass. DPH said Friday that Delaware, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have been moved to the higher risk category and is being added to the list of restricted states effective Saturday at 12:01 a.m.
The move, they explained, was due to increases in positive test rates and cases per 100,000.
Travelers arriving to Massachusetts from those three states must fill out the Mass. traveler form, quarantine for 14 days, or produce a negative COVID-19 test.
At the same Saturday, New Mexico will be removed from the restricted higher-risk travel list due to decreasing positive tests and cases per 100,000 in that state. Travelers to Massachusetts from New Mexico will no longer be subject to the quarantine rules or need to fill out the form.
As of Friday, the lower-risk states include:
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Maine
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- Oregon
- Vermont
- Washington
- Wyoming
More information on the travel order can be found here.
