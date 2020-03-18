SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- More cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Springfield.

Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack told Western Mass News Wednesday afternoon that they have identified three additional COVID-19 patients at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

Those patients, according to Keroack, are being treated in isolation.

Baystate Health announced their first confirmed case on Saturday.

The news comes hours after officials with Cooley Dickinson Hospital announced that Mass. DPH informed them Tuesday that two patients there tested positive for COVID-19.

Western Mass News will have more on this story as it becomes available.

