GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several "shelter-in-place" calls have been made at the Greenfield High School over the past few days.
Parents raised concerns at tonight's school committee meeting, saying that their children often come home shaken and scared.
School officials said that shelter-in-place orders have been used to keep staff and students out of the hallways for incidents that can be medical, a mental health response, or student behavior issues.
However, the superintendent says the incidents can be scary, especially since safety protocols haven't been practiced since March of 2020.
"We're using a shelter because we're dealing with some significant issues,” Greenfield Public Schools Superintendent Christine DeBarge told Western Mass News. “But I think it feels even more significant because it's foreign again after being out of that situation for so long."
Some of those recent issues have involved student behavior problems, which school officials said have gotten worse during the staffing shortage plaguing the district.
The superintendent said that because of all these issues, they have been limiting restroom use to keep disruptions to a minimum.
That will be expected to change once they begin taking on more staff members.
