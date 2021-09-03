HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Increasing cases of COVID-19 in the city of Holyoke, including in the school system, has the Acting Mayor taking new action. Western Mass News is getting answers on testing and how officials are getting a hold of the situation.
School has been in session for just two weeks here in Holyoke and so far there have been 43 positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
Officials said these cases are a result of community transmission outside of the classroom.
"Students and staff are really sticking to the mask mandate," said the Acting Mayor of Holyoke Terry Murphy.
Murphy, alongside public health officials, announced on Friday a new indoor mask mandate within all municipal buildings will begin Tuesday, Sept. 7.
"We’re trying to help make the community safer," said Mayor Murphy.
This comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise within the city and Hampden County.
Western Mass News is digging deeper into the cases numbers in the Holyoke school district.
Since the start of school on Aug. 23, there have been a total of 42 positive COVID-19 cases. That's an increase of 14 cases since our last report on Wednesday. This includes 37 students and 5 staff members.
Breaking down those numbers by grade, there are 27 cases in Pre-K through eighth-grade students and 10 cases among high school students.
"It hasn't been school cases spreading, as much as community cases that then affect the kids in school," said Mayor Murphy.
But city officials are sounding the alarm, stating these cases stem from community transmission.
"We know these children aren't going out on their own, they went out with family somewhere, so whatever families are engaging in, whether it's another family member that tested positive or maybe they took them on vacation somewhere," said Deborah Schaier, Holyoke public nurse.
The Holyoke Board of Health director says they are working around the clock to make sure cases remain low and they are testing students on a daily basis.
"In this case, the state has created an opportunity to continuously test these children, with parental consent, and that means if you are exposed we will test you every day and if you are negative every day you remain in school," said Sean Gonsalves, Board of Health Director.
Mayor Murphy told us students have to be able to remain in school safely, an objective that is widely shared by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
"Holyoke already has a history in the last few years of being behind academically, we got to catch up," said Mayor Murphy.
Mayor Murphy continues encouraging anyone who is 12 and older to get vaccinated.
