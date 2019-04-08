HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Several local fire departments have been busy over the past two weeks, battling fires that started because of the improper disposal of smoking materials.
We recently found out that the massive fire at the apartment building on Belmont Avenue in Springfield last week was caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials, and the Holyoke Fire Department says, in the last two weeks, they've responded to six fires, all of those caused by people not disposing of smoking materials properly.
From Westfield to Springfield and Holyoke, in the past two weeks, nearly a dozen fires across western Mass have been started by the improper disposal of smoking materials, a careless act that can cause more damage.
"We were looking for a better word, but," Lieutenant Maria Pelchar of the Holyoke Fire Department tells us. "Everywhere that we looked, they call it careless disposal of smoking materials. People just don't think when they're throwing the cigarettes, disposing of them, and now we have a fire."
One of the worst fires was at the apartment building on Belmont Avenue in Springfield.
Fire officials tell Western Mass News the fire started on a third-floor back porch.
Lieutenant Maria Pelchar of the Holyoke Fire Department says that's where they see most of their fires happen too.
"People go outside," continued Lieutenant Pelchar. "They smoke and throw the cigarette right down to the ground. Even if they're on the third or fourth floor and they keep landing, even their own pile of cigarette butts, if one lands, that can ignite a fire. We have been going around asking landlords to post 'no smoking' signs in their wooden porches so we can eliminate these types of fires."
Lieutenant Pelchar says there are steps to keep you and your neighbors safe.
"Use a deep ashtray," stated Lieutenant Pelchar. "Sturdy ashtray, and keep it away from anything that can burn. It's a great idea to use a metal container or day container. Put it with water or sand. Do not discard cigarettes in mulch, potted plants, dry leaves or grasses. Before you throw them away, any cigarette buds or ashes, make sure they're out. Douse them with water and sand is the best way. Never smoke inside or on wooden porches, decks or stairways."
Lieutenant Pelchar says, as it's getting warmer out, if a fire was to start on a dry, wooden porch, it will double every thirty seconds, getting big really fast, leading to dangerous conditions.
