SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local activists who demonstrated for months after George Floyd’s death shared with Western Mass News what this guilty verdict means to them.
“I listened to every single word that was shared in that trial,” local activist Renee Bracey said.
Bracey told Western Mass News she followed the trial since day one. Right up to the jury’s decision finding officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all three counts in the May 2020 murder of George Floyd.
“...was able to hold my breath and take that deep sigh of relief in hearing those three counts,” Bracey said.
Bracey said this verdict feels somewhat like a victory but is only a small step on the path to true change.
“Being a person of color, raising children of color means that every moment I need to be vigilant and I need to be ready for the potential that someone isn’t going to like what I look like or what my children look like. That an officer isn’t going to see me as human,” Bracey said.
Governor Charlie Baker expressed his views following the verdict:
"Nothing can reverse the pain, suffering and agony of George Floyd's family and friends, but this decision does make clear that officer Chauvin was not above the law. He was given a fair trial, found guilty, and he will pay a price for his actions," Governor Baker said.
State police released a statement saying they are preparing in case of demonstrations that turn violent.
“In light of Chauvin verdict, we have a coordinated, multi-layered, scalable plan to protect people’s safety, property & rights of assembly/free speech. We will adjust as needed to ensure all can exercise their rights safely and securely without infringing upon rights of others.”
But another local activist said regardless of this verdict, he'll continue to fight for a change in the law enforcement system as a whole. Ashwin Ravikumar shared his goals for Northampton Abolition Now with Western Mass News.
"Defund the police this year fight by 50% in order to fund alternatives that are outside of the police to deal with crises, to keep us safe, under the leadership of folks that have been most impacted by policing," Ravikumar said.
Bracey says one big takeaway was The video of George Floyd's death playing a crucial role in the verdict nearly a year later.
"What we can do is we can record and we can share our story we can share as loudly as we need to until everyone hears us," Bracey said.
