(WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are alerting area communities after untreated wastewater was unintentionally released ito the Connecticut and Chicopee Rivers.
Springfield Water and Sewer Commission spokesperson Jaimye Bartak said that the discharge into the Chicopee River occurred Tuesday after a storm-related power outage and a backup generator failed at the Indian Orchard pumping station on Grochmal Street.
It's estimated that between 500,000 and 750,000 gallons of untreated wastewater went into the river.
Suez Environmental Services and Springfield Water and Sewer are gathering additional details on the release and investigating the failure.
In a separate incident, untreated wastewater from the York Street pump station was discharged into the Connecticut River after a water main break Wednesday morning in Springfield's South End.
The break to the 36-inch water main, which dates back 1907, caused significant overflow and Bartak noted that, preliminarily, an estimated 2.1 million gallons of untreated wastewater went into the river.
"Water from the main break entered into the nearby sewer system combining with sewage prior to being discharged into the Connecticut River at an outfall structure at the end of York Street," Bartak explained.
The EPA, Mass. Department of Environmental Protection, and Conn. Department of Energy and Environmental Protection have also been notified of the release.
