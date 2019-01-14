LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials are urging residents to check their homes after a "water pressurization" incident in Ludlow.
Springfield Water and Sewer spokesperson Jaimye Bartak said that residents in and around the Electric Park area of Ludlow should check their basements, water meters, boilers, and hot water heaters for leaking or flooding.
"Commission crews are working to resolve the water pressurization problem in the area," Bartak explained.
Those who notice damage are urged to call Springfield Water and Sewer at (413) 310-3501 to report it.
Crews will then visit properties that report damage as soon as possible.
Fire protection is not impacted by this issue.
