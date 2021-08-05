SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The latest COVID-19 case counts in the city of Springfield show a big increase. The numbers have more than doubled from last week.
Western Mass News told people about the numbers today while out and about. Their reaction is to continue masking up.
“It’s just going to back to wearing masks for me I think, unfortunately. I thought we were out of the weaves, but I don’t think that we are now,” said Allison Hannah of Springfield.
“Do these people travel? Especially to Florida or Texas? where the cases are out of control?" said Marcos Reyes of Springfield.
Springfield residents reacted to new coronavirus cases numbers that Western Mass News obtained from the Springfield Department of Health and Human Services.
Between July 25th and July 28th, the city saw 60 COVID-19 cases over those 4 days.
This past Sunday to Wednesday, the case count more than doubled to 155.
Springfield health and human services commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris told us what her data shows.
“Certainly what we know is the majority of our cases are under the age of 30. And about 80 percent of our cases are under the age of 50,” said Caulton-Harris.
For moms like Allison Hannah - the Delta variant is worrisome. She wants to know how she can keep her four-month old safe. We’re getting answers for Allison from Caulton-Harris.
“People need to understand individuals under 12 can’t get vaccinated. they depend on their parents. they depend on us to keep them safe. and I am asking parents to do that,” said Caulton-Harris.
For someone like Springfield resident Marcos Reyes, he masks up and follows the COVID-19 protocols. But he does not want to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“The flu shot, I don’t take none of those why? From my point of view, if I take it I’m denying my body to fight for itself," said Reyes.
Caulton-Harris said there's an ongoing struggle getting more people vaccinated.
“We are combating a lot of misinformation, a lot of fear that is out there right now,” said Caulton-Harris.
