BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local ski area is closing and will not reopen next year.
In a message posted to Ski Blandford's Facebook page, general manager Ronald Crozier and president Jef Murdock said that Ski Butternut purchased the area in 2017 with hope to keep the area operating and to grow the sport.
Since that time, improvements have been made including repairs to the ski lifts, electrical system upgrades, more snow guns, and replacing a snowmaking pipe.
However, despite all that work, Crozier and Murdock said that Ski Blandford was losing money, adding that Butternut cannot continue to support Blandford's losses.
"When you add present economic uncertainties into the mix, we are forced to make a very hard business decision. With much disappointment, we are announcing the closure of Ski Blandford; the ski area will not open next season," Crozier and Murdock wrote.
For those who have purchased Early Bird season passes for 2020-2021, skiers can transfer those passes to Ski Butternut at no charge and the bonus vouchers will be honored at Ski Butternut.
Alternatively, refunds for those Early Bird season passes can be issued.
In addition, refunds will be issued for those who prepaid for a seasonal locker. Current locker holders with items still in their lockers are asked to email lisa@skiblandford.com to arrange a pickup.
"This was not an easy decision to make. We know the passion and dedication you have for Ski Blandford, and we share your love for the place. We are very disappointed to deliver this news," the letter read.
