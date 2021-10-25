SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- South Hadley Public Schools has announced the make-up days for the high school following mold removal from earlier in the school year.
If you remember, South Hadley High students had to miss the first few weeks of school due to mold issues in the building and they were only granted seven remote learning days from the state's Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
In order to comply with state requirements, students will have to attend classes on the following make-up days.
- Tuesday, November 2
- Saturday, November 6
- Saturday, November 20
- Saturday, December 4
- Saturday, December 18
- Tuesday, February 22
- Wednesday, February 23
- Thursday, February 24
- Friday, February 25
- Friday, April 15
South Hadley Public Schools Supt. Jahmal Mosley noted that an additional pupil day will also be added at the end of the year.
