BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have announced reforms aimed to strengthen the governance and oversight of the Holyoke Soldiers' Home.
The news comes one day after the findings of an independent investigation into the COVID-19 outbreak at the facility was released.
Attorney Mark Pearlstein, who led the investigation, noted several recommendations in his report and today, in response to the report, the state announced a number of reforms and additional measures.
Oversight of the Soldiers' Homes:
- The Department of Veterans’ Services is committed to hiring an experienced healthcare leader to advise the Secretary of Veterans Services and provide management support for the two soldiers’ homes in the Commonwealth
- A position of Executive Director/Assistant Secretary was posted as of June 24.
- Legislation will be filed to clarify this person’s primary responsibility as supporting the Secretary of Veterans’ Services oversight and management of the soldiers’ homes.
Changes to the Board of Trustees composition at the Soldiers' Homes:
- Legislation will be filed to to make "important changes" to the boards of the Holyoke and Chelsea Soldiers’ Homes, so they are consistent entities with consistent powers and duties.
- The bill would also increase both boards from seven members to nine members by adding two people who have a healthcare background, either as a clinician or administrator, as well as the Secretary of DVS & the Secretary of the Executive Office of Health and Human Services as ex-officio members.
Implement a permanent staffing schedule:
- State officials said that the interim leadership team at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home conducted a staffing gap analysis to ensure there was an optimal staffing ratio that matches industry standards for hours per patient day. They noted that the new staffing pattern accounts for functional staff call-out rates, vacancies, and the actual acuity of residents.
- The Holyoke leadership team has been working collaboratively with staff and unions to adjust schedules and reallocate staff to ensure full coverage during each shift and respond to resident acuity.
- In agreement with the unions, the Holyoke Soldiers' Home now is posting schedules in three month increments in order to provide greater predictability for staff.
- State officials noted the plan is to transition to a permanent staffing schedule during September.
Implement an electronic health record system
- Gov. Baker's Fiscal Year 2021 capital investment plan included $2 million for a joint electronic management record (EMR) system for the two Soldiers’ Homes.
- On June 23, a procurement for an EMR platform was posted and that begins the process of selecting and contracting with a vendor to implement an EMR.
- The EMR solution will be coupled with both business process redesign and training.
- Holyoke Soldiers’ Home officials have identified an individual to oversee the EMR implementation project.
Hire a designated Occupational Health Nurse
- An Occupational Health nurse was brought on-board temporarily on March 30 through a contract with UMass Medical School and Commonwealth Medicine.
- A permanent position is being recruited through a staff recruitment agency.
Education and training
- An executive nurse consultant has been brought to the Holyoke Soldiers' Home to focus specifically on education - both general best practices as well as enhanced infection control protocols.
- State officials said that a position for a nurse educator is posted and actively being recruited for.
- Significant improvements in education and communication for clinical staff, nurse supervisors, and veteran care coordinators have been made in the interim. The areas of focus include PPE and infection control.
- A computer lab training classroom will go live this summer with 25 computers and a dedicated staff person.
Efforts to improve labor relations
- State officials said that the interim leadership team is committed to a collaborative relationship between management and the unions and strives for transparency and open communications.
- Bi-weekly labor management meetings with the unions MNA and SEUI 888 have been established to discuss concerns including staffing and scheduling.
Superintendent qualifications
- State officials explained that the new posting for the position of Superintendent of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home will include a preference for hiring a licensed nursing home administrator.
Increase inspections at the home
- To ensure the Soldiers’ Home is subject to the same state surveys as other long term care facilities in the Commonwealth, legislation will be filed that will require annual inspections and more frequent inspections by the Department of Public Health if necessary.
In addition to the recommendations in the Pearlstein report, the Baker-Polito Administration outlines other reforms including:
Appointment of the Superintendent of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home
- Legislation will be filed to make the appointment of the Superintendents of both the Holyoke and Chelsea homes consistent and that the appointing authority is the Secretary of Health & Human Services and approved by the governor. This process is the current appointment process for the Superintendent of the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home.
Capital improvements
- Immediate steps have been taken to improve the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home to support infection control and resident safety now.
- To address urgent issues at the Home, $6 million has been allocated to refresh the units and certain furnishings of the building to address priority infection control, resident safety needs and care.
- Upgrades underway are to meet hospital grade physical plant requirements.
- Renovation work has already begun on the third floor and will be complete this fall, so that the veterans currently residing at the Holyoke Medical Center can safely return to the Home.
- The state has initiated an expedited Capital Project process managed by the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance to address the longer term physical plant needs.
- There will be two distinct phases:
- A rapid planning phase from July through fall 2020 to include the engagement of key stakeholders, completion of a needs assessment, preparation of an expedited project plan, and conducting a designer procurement.
- A design phase will start in late fall 2020 to include refinement of project scope, budget, schedule and timelines. It will also include a submission for the VA State Home Construction Grant program by the April 15, 2021 deadline.
Employee assistance
- A virtual employee assistance program has been available to all staff in addition to a National Guard chaplain since April.
- Starting in July, on-site employee assistance will be available for staff.
The Baker-Polito Administration added that additional reforms will be announced in the weeks.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
