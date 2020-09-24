SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A big announcement came out of Springfield Thursday morning.
Bright Nights at Forest Park will happen this year.
It was an exciting announcement for people who look forward to the event each year, but as you can imagine, this year’s event will look a little different.
The Spirit of Springfield and the city of Springfield have developed protocols to provide a safe and festive holiday event.
They include masks, regular cleaning, online ticketing, and more.
Restrooms will be for emergency use only.
Gift shops, amusement rides, the horse-drawn wagon, and carriage rides will not be available this year.
Officials told Western Mass News that this event is needed more than ever.
“Every light display visitors have come to enjoy will be back. There will be a new display this year. That will be announced at a later date and now for the big question everyone has been wondering: will Santa be here? The answer is yes. Jolly old Saint Nick will be back as promised, waving to everyone as they enter through the Bright Night gates. A giant warm igloo will keep him toasty throughout the evening,” said Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt.
The 2020 Bright Nights season will open on November 25 and operate through January 3.
