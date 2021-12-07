SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are new developments as the city of Springfield cracks down on unsafe drivers and making the streets safer in the wake of a string of deadly crashes last month.
On Tuesday, city leaders unveiled new plans to increase safety on State Street where two out of the six deadly crashes happened in Springfield last month.
"People going 45 miles an hour, when they hit that raised crosswalk, they will know they hit the raised crosswalk that's for sure,” said Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli.
Cignoli announced a new project today - a raised crosswalk on State Street. He's hoping to have it in place by early summer of 2022. Along with that, the project will include roadway narrowing and a ‘hawk light’ system near the central library, where a woman was struck and killed by a car in November. It was one of six deadly crashes in the city last month, which has led to a crackdown on speeders.
Temporary signs by early March are also in the works.
"The advanced signage, the advanced knowledge, probably some blinking signs are going to need to be out there for a few months ahead of what we're doing and while the construction going on,” Cignoli noted.
In the meantime, Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood still plans to have officers out in full-force.
“Officers who are not dispatched to a call if they can monitor some of these roadways we had issues with, like Parker, Sumner, State, Wilbraham, Page Boulevard and put on their steady overhead blue lights. We're trying to let people know we're out there doing that, so slow down,” Clapprood said.
State Representative Bud Williams is also looking to work with the mayor and police commissioner to combat dangerous driving.
"Speeding, it shouldn't be the way that it is because speeding, in my estimation, leads to other things, bigger things, so let's nip it in the bud,” Williams said.
Williams has met with state officials to get more help out onto the streets in Springfield.
“What we hope is to seek funding. I'll be petitioning the governor direct because what the commissioner would like to do is add more patrols, Springfield patrols,” Williams explained.
Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman told Western Mass News in a statement, in part:
“Today’s announcement is the direct result of years of efforts by local residents and members of the city council who have implored the administration to act in the best interest of pedestrians and library patrons and employees.”
The total cost of the State Street project is projected to be $650,000.
