SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The storm dumping a massive amount of snow.
Leaving many to wonder if this means our winter ahead will be extreme.
Westover officials said this is the biggest December snowstorm on record.
We normally get about 50 inches of snow for the season altogether.
In just two days, the two-part snowstorm dumped more than 20 inches in some places,
That means we already picked up nearly half of our snow total this season.
We checked in with meteorologist Dan Brown.
He said having this amount of snow makes it feel like a long winter.
"A lot of times when we talk about winter though you know was it a snowy winter was it not a snowy winter it comes down to what it perceives it to be and when you get a big snowstorm in the beginning there is two big snowstorms wit 20 inches of snow it can make for a long winter when it comes to perception regardless of how the winter goes, going forward," Dan Brown explained.
Dan said going forward it doesn't necessarily mean we are going to have a ton of snowstorms for the rest of the season.
But according to Westover, this snowstorm ranks in the top 5 of all time.
