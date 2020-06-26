RUSSELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mass. State Police are deeming the fire that broke out at a mill on Valley View Avenue in Russell last Friday as suspicious.
Officials are asking for the public's help, specifically for anyone with a security camera or dashboard video from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, June 19.
They are asking if anyone may have footage or know of any activity that took place around that time and in the area of:
- Woronoco Road in Russell
- Route 20 to the VFW in Russell
- Route 20 East to the Four Mile Store in Westfield
- Route 23 West to the Blandford town line
If anyone has any information, officials said you should contact the Arson Hotline at 1(800) 682-9229 or the Russell State Police at (413) 862-3312.
