Officials asking Springfield residents to obey parking ban, clear sidewalks

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- People in western Massachusetts are still digging out from the two-part snow storm from earlier this week.
Western Mass News is looking into how you can get a ticket if your sidewalk isn't cleared yet.
Ordinance officers and the Springfield DPW work together to make sure sidewalks and crosswalks are clear so everyone who uses them are safe.
Springfield officials said it could cost you $50 if your sidewalk is not cleared.
“Our ordinance officers do go out there and look for people that have areas that could present dangers around school bus stops, where people might be walking, or high walking areas,” said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
That hefty ticketing started after the last snowfall.
“For this snow storm, it begins 24 hours after the last snow falls, so at some point yesterday morning, people were able to be ticketed,” Walsh explained.
The police department teams up with the city’s Department of Public Works.
For Thursday night, if your car is parked on the wrong side of the street, it could be ticketed and towed.
“It’s called ticket and tow for the parking ban, so the DPW tonight - beginning at midnight - are going to be out doing some of the side streets and if there are cars are on the wrong side of the street, they will be ticketed and then towed,” Walsh added.
Cars aren’t the only thing the city is looking to remove. Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli said when we get six or more inches of snow, crews have to start hauling it away.
“When we have had to do huge hauling operations in the past, it’s usually been at the schools with huge athletic fields where we can dump the snow. The problem that you run into, when you dump that stuff, it usually doesn’t melt ‘til May or June and you need to be able to use the fields,” Cignoli said.
Bottom line: when the snow begins to fall, it’s the main arteries that get top priority, in part because they also pose some of the biggest challenges.
“The first area that becomes a huge concern is downtown because, you know, we put the snow on the sidewall, they put the snow back onto the street. It just becomes a real mess,” Cignoli said.
For anyone who has complaints about a covered sidewalk or crosswalk, you can call the city’s 311 number.
Again, city officials will be out tonight ticketing and towing if you are parked on the wrong side of the road.
