(WGGB/WSHM) -- We are less than a week away from the Super Bowl where former New England Patriots legend Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

As we all know, the game is exciting for all football fanatics and typically leads to large gatherings, but federal and state leaders are emphasizing the importance of safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the Pats not making it this time around, many in Patriots nation are still getting ready to cheer on the G.O.A.T - or greatest of all time - Tom Brady, who is aiming for his seventh Super Bowl ring and while many officials want you to have a great time, they are stressing the importance of going about this weekend, the right way.

While typically fans host parties with great food and beverages, health officials are strongly emphasizing to keep the excitement virtual amid the coronavirus pandemic. Both CDC officials and Governor Charlie Baker are urging everyone to be smart come game day.

"This Sunday, remember, whichever team you're rooting for and whichever commercial is your favorite, please watch the Super Bowl safely, gathering only virtually or with the people you live with. The CDC recently posted guidance on how to safely enjoy the game,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky

Baker added, “I really think if you're going to watch the game, and I hope everybody has the chance to do that, you really ought to do that with the people you spend most of your days with. If you're going to be with anybody else - I know this sounds a little ridiculous - but you should probably try to keep your distance, you should probably wear a mask, and you certainly shouldn't share food or drinks with those folks because that's just asking for trouble.”

Baker admitted that he's been the "grinch" stealing holidays and fun events this year. He said, though, he doesn't like being the bearer of bad news and it's significant to not sleep on this pandemic. He said we can't afford any holiday or big event like Sunday to cause more spread of the virus.

