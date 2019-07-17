PERU, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Investigators have identified the body of a woman found in the woods of Peru on Tuesday.
The Berkshire County District Attorney's office said that the body is that of 53-year-old Jackie Coutinho.
Western Mass News has been following developments since Coutinho first disappeared back in May.
The D.A.'s office told us her body was found early Tuesday morning in the town of Peru, about a mile and a half from where she went missing in the neighboring town of Hinsdale.
They still do not have a cause of death, but say that no foul play is suspected. They also don't believe there is a threat to the public.
The case remains under investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
