CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities say that the body recovered from the Connecticut River earlier this week is that of a missing Chicopee boy.
On Wednesday, members of the Chicopee Police underwater response team were conducting a scheduled search on the Connecticut and Chicopee Rivers as part of "an ongoing search and recovery operation for the missing boy from Chicopee."
Chicopee Police spokesperson Danusia Liszka told Western Mass News that investigators located a body in the water between the North End Bridge and the Memorial Bridge around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday and the department's detective bureau, as well as troopers assigned to the Hampden County District Attorney's office, were called in to the scene.
Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's office, said Friday that the body was that of 12-year-old Aiden Blanchard.
"Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni offers his sympathies to the Aiden’s family during this difficult time," Leydon noted.
The investigation remains ongoing by Chicopee Police and troopers assigned to the D.A.'s office.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
