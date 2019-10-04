BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have released new details into a deadly fire that broke out last week in Brimfield.
A joint statement from Brimfield Police, Brimfield Fire, and the state fire marshal said that the September 25 fire at 35 Oakwood Road was intentionally set.
When crews entered the home, they found 56-year-old Michael Goodwin overcome by thick and heavy smoke.
Emergency personnel performed CPR and transported Goodwin to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The office of the Chief Medical Examiner will work to determine the manner and cause of death.
“The investigation team has determined that the fire was intentionally set. The investigation has concluded and there is no threat to the public," said State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey in a statement.
We have reached out to the Hampden County District Attorney's office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for more information, but have not yet heard back.
The statement noted that firefighters had to force entry into the home because the doors were barricaded from the inside.
Investigators also reportedly found that there were several different points of origin to the fire inside the home. An accelerant-detecting dog indicated that the fire spread via an ignitable liquid.
The investigation was conducted by Brimfield Police, Brimfield Fire, and troopers assigned to the D.A.'s office and the fire marshal's office.
