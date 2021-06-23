SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The potential for this two-month-long sales tax holiday is causing many local businesses to begin planning and prepping for the influx of customers, as they work to make sure inventory meets the expected demand.
The businesses Western Mass News spoke with said if this legislation is passed, it will be a huge boost in business. The only problem now is making sure they can keep up with the demand in a time when products and employees are harder to come by.
"I think it's something everybody would be on board with," Francisco Estrada of Chicopee said.
Governor Charlie Baker is filing legislation to create a sales tax holiday for the months of August and September. If passed, it expands the annual tax-free weekend from just two days to 61 days.
"Looking at two months potentially is a dream...I hope it passes with everything going on with COVID in the last few months in the last year it’s been really tough," Daniel Wells, the owner of Affordable Mattress and Furniture said.
Wells told Western Mass News the Governor's plan is a huge help to his business. Now he just needs the inventory and employees to meet the expected demand. something he says is easier said than done.
"Everything going on these days it’s been slow going on that end...I’m going to do whatever I can to get some help in here at least during that period," Wells said.
A similar story down the road at Manny's Appliances in Westfield. Assistant Manager David Lunden said getting inventory is a challenge.
"We’ve been suffering from severe backorders for over a year now it’s getting a little better but it’s still really bad...refrigerators washers and freezers I would say are the hardest hit right now especially the more basic items," Lunden said.
He said the past tax-free weekends have been their busiest weekends of the year and he has high hopes for the potential of a two-month-long sales tax holiday.
"People love to save tax let’s face it people will wait and plan their purchases around this," Lunden said.
But some are criticizing the Governors legislation. State Senator Eric Lesser told Western Mass News in part, “This proposal would cost $900 million and do almost nothing to help our local retailers. Now that COVID is ending, demand is at record levels. Our local businesses need more workers and better infrastructure, not political gimmicks.”
Meanwhile, local shoppers said they definitely plan on making the most out of this tax break.
"It would definitely bring in clientele because people have that incentive of saving," Lunden said.
Governor Baker's plans are still waiting on Legislative approval.
