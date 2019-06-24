Officials call off search for person that allegedly fell into the Chicopee River.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -Officials have called off a search for a person that allegedly fell into the Chicopee River Monday night.
Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad says firefighters were called to the area of Water Street around 9:35 p.m. for a report of a man that had slipped into the Chicopee River.
Officers from the Springfield Police Department helped firefighters in their search efforts, combing the banks on the Springfield side of the river.
The Ludlow Fire Department aided in the search as well, searching the Ludlow side of the banks for the missing individual.
Around 10:45 p.m., the State Police deployed their Air Wing Unit, but officials were unable to locate the man that had allegedly slipped into the Chicopee River.
Capt. Tetreault says Springfield firefighters used thermal imaging technology in their search efforts.
After making a dozen passes along the River, officials called off their search efforts.
Tetreault added that a lack of credible eyewitnesses was incorporated into their decision to call of the search.
It is unclear if search efforts will continue in the morning hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.