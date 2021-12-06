SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man accused of pointing his gun at a Springfield police officer appeared in court on Monday. It’s not first time he's been arrested and now, local leaders are calling for changes to the court system.
Keniel Santiago, 19, was arrested this weekend on multiple assault and firearm charges. We're told he has a prior record and officials are asking why he was back out on the streets.
Santiago was arraigned on Monday after his arrest on Saturday for allegedly shooting off his gun at a door and then pointing it at a Springfield police officer as he drove away in the car. We've learned Santiago has a prior record, including an arrest back on November 17 in Vermont.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told Western Mass News this isn't the first time a repeat offender has had violent allegations against him.
"The last two years, 15 individuals - repeat violent criminal offenders, shooters, violent crimes - had been re-arrested after we arrested them a number of times, on GPS bracelets or monitors,” Sarno said.
Since 2016, Sarno has been pushing for bail reform legislation. Currently, when a judge rules on a defendant's bail, that person has the right to appeal the bail to the superior court, which is exactly what happened in the case with Santiago we learned in court on Monday. The judge said he recently ruled no bail for Santiago on separate charges in Holyoke, in which Santiago appealed and a superior court judge in Springfield let him out with restrictions.
Sarno's legislation proposes a change in the court system where a prosecuting attorney can appeal a judge's decision as well.
“This is the legislation that I continue to put forward that we have the same opportunity. It takes no rights away from the defendant. It has to be done in a timely manner, but we have the same opportunity if we don't like the bail restrictions or the restrictions that are not given if somebody is looking to be let go,” Sarno added.
There are dangerousness hearings that district attorneys can ask for, which they did on Monday in the case of Santiago.
State Representative Bud Williams said he wants to see more of those being done, but he also has his own plans for reform that would hopefully keep repeat offenders off the streets. He has already scheduled a meeting with other state leaders to work out logistics of a gun court.
“What that allows you to do is every gun case, you give it special attention…probably put a special prosecutor that would work in the district attorney's office that would prosecute these gun violence cases,” Williams said.
A similar court is already established in Suffolk County. Williams said it's a matter of getting funds from the state to support one.
Meanwhile, Williams told Western Mass News that $10 million is being distributed across the state. He said that money will go towards programs that work towards getting people off the streets.
"Intervene, get on the street, we have to talk to these folks. We got to meet them where they are and let them know there are opportunities out there - go back to school, skills training, job training, what have you,” Williams explained.
Along with the legislation, Sarno is asking judges to consider holding these repeat offenders in jail more often.
