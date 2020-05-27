HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- An electrical circuit overload is what caused the fire at 141 Oak St. on Monday night, officials said.
The Holyoke Fire Department and State Police investigators assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal discovered the cause.
The Fire Department said that it is extremely dangerous to overload an outlet.
The electrical resistance creates intense heat which can cause a fire, according to Cpt. Kevin Cavagnac.
With the summer weather approaching, the use of window air conditioners will increase, and heavy-duty appliances such as air conditioners, space heaters, and microwave ovens should never be plugged into power strips or extension cords, he said.
Many fires are started this way every year, he said.
Units should be plugged directly into a dedicated outlet that is served by a circuit breaker of the right amperage, he said. This means the unit is the only thing that should be plugged into that outlet.
The other outlet needs to be left empty or the circuit can be overdrawn, he said.
Cavagnac is asking people to keep combustibles such as drapes, clothing, furniture, and bedding clear of the outlet.
Those with questions can call the Holyoke Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at 413-534-2254.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.